A campy cult horror that launched a Hollywood icon’s career is celebrating its 30th anniversary

It’s a familiar face in the widespread horror genre that a small handful of Hollywood megastars initially kickstarted their career by diving into the spooktacular catalog. From Johnny Depp in A Nightmare on Elm Street to Kevin Bacon in Friday the 13th, it’s fair to say that a plethora of these performers owe the horror genre a gigantic “thank you.” And while these appearances are undoubtedly more popularized, the intriguing debut of another Hollywood icon in a legendary horror classic might actually surprise some folks — especially with the film celebrating its 30th anniversary.

The film in question would be Leprechaun (1993), while the Hollywood icon in question would be Friends actress Jennifer Aniston. But before Aniston was sharing gossip in NYC coffee shops and going through an intense love triangle with Joey and Ross, the ever-popular performer was unknowingly awakening a gold-hungry Leprechaun named Lubdan.

Flash forward to now, and Mark Jones’ OG horror is celebrating 30 years of terrifying audiences with the heel-slashing Lubdan and making its campy presence felt in the genre. Since then, Aniston has become a recognizable and formidable force in Hollywood — with the 54-year-old actress starring in a variety of blockbuster hits that aided her in becoming a household name.

But while Aniston has understandably moved on from the starter project and created a net worth of over $300 million for herself, perhaps it’s fair to never say never when it comes to the hopes of her returning for a future Leprechaun film. After all, a blood-splattered reunion with Warwick Davis feels like the recipe for a box-office field day.