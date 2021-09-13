A Classic Brendan Fraser Film Is Now Available To Watch For Free

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser made headlines this week after one of his classic movies, Encino Man, (also known as California Man in the US) began streaming on YouTube Movies.

Fraser, who has been in the film industry for over thirty years, starred in the 1992 film alongside Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, Stranger Things) and Pauly Shore (Son in Lafraw, Bio-Dome). In Encino Man, Fraser portrays a character named Linkovich “Link” Chomovsky, a caveman from the first ice age rediscovered in 20th century LA after being dug up in a block of ice by two teens.

Encino Man went on to gross over $40 million at the box office. Although the film performed well in theaters, talks of a sequel never happened. In early 2021, however, Pauly Shore, who played Stoney Brown in the teen comedy, vouched for Encino Man 2 in honor of the film’s 29th anniversary.

Shore said alongside a photo of himself and Fraser:

FULL FRONTAL FRIDAY!!! 29 years ago this weekend, Encino Man hit the big screen. Here’s a personal pic with myself and Brendan Fraser on the set. Peace Brendan, miss you. Hope you’re doing great in this crazy world. And you guys know what Brendans peace sign means right? Encino Man 2 doooooooddzzzz. Hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean are ready for the sequel. Have a great Memorial Day weekend everybody. We’ll be wiezen the juice.

Following the success of Encino Man, Fraser went on to have a lucrative career in the industry starring in The Mummy franchise, George in the Jungle, Blast from the Past, Looney Tunes Back in Action, and Crash. Following a decade of smaller roles in films and shows, the 52-year-old was cast in a Martin Scorsese movie entitled Killers of the Flower Moon alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert DeNiro. In addition to the announcement, Fraser recaptured fans’ hearts and attention last month after tearing up in an interview when he was told that people were happy to see him come back to acting.