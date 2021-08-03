Brendan Fraser Joins Martin Scorsese And Leonardo DiCaprio’s New Movie

People love Brendan Fraser, even though he hasn’t been spending anywhere near as much time in the public eye as he used to, due to some well-publicized personal and professional issues, but that hasn’t stopped him trending on social media more than once for no other reason than the fact everybody thinks he’s great.

However, the comeback could be on, with the star now boarding Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Killers of the Flower Moon, the $200 million literary adaptation heading straight to AppleTV+ that already boasts Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal and more. Shooting kicked off at the end of April, so Fraser joins the ensemble fairly late in the day, and he’s expected to be playing lawyer WS Hamilton.

On top of that, the 52 year-old has also been announced for Brothers, the latest comedy from Palm Springs director Max Barbakow that’s also packing plenty of star power with Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close already signed on. Quite frankly, we’re long overdue a Brendan Fraser renaissance, and looking at his recent and upcoming lineup of projects, we might well be in the midst of it.

The Mummy‘s leading man drew strong notices for his small screen turns in Trust and Condor, as well as his recurring role in Doom Patrol. He can currently be seen in Steven Soderbergh’s acclaimed crime thriller No Sudden Move on HBO Max, and recently wrapped Darren Aronofsky’s insane-sounding drama The Whale, which follows a 600-pound man who tries to reconnect with his estranged daughter after he abandoned his family for a lover who then died, causing him to eat himself half to death out of guilt and shame.