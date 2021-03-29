Brendan Fraser Trends For No Other Reason Than People Love The Guy

Based on how popular Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy was at the time, raking in over $416 million at the box office while scoring solid reviews and a great response from fans, Brendan Fraser appeared destined for A-list superstardom. After all, he ticked all of the boxes required to be a major force in blockbuster cinema.

The actor is tall, handsome, charming and charismatic, not to mention having a natural ability to play the intimate character moments just as well as the broad spectacle-driven set pieces. Unfortunately, however, his career began to decline after The Mummy Returns was released in 2001, and for a long time nobody could quite figure out why he’d vanished into the Hollywood wilderness.

In 2018, Fraser revealed he was sexually assaulted by the president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association fifteen years previously, and the incident led to a severe bout of depression that was compounded by his divorce, the death of his mother and a startling lack of support from those within the industry aware of his allegations.

However, not only is The Mummy still a beloved cult favorite, but the 52 year-old could be set for a career resurgence thanks to his recurring role in DC’s Doom Patrol, Steven Soderbergh’s crime thriller No Sudden Move and Darren Aronofsky’s bizarre-sounding drama The Whale. Fraser found himself trending over the weekend as well for no other reason besides the fact that people love him, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Anytime Brendan Fraser trends, I know it is because everybody acknowledges the literal sunshine that he is. It has happened so many times now lol. Keep the love coming folks. The man deserves it and always has, it's about time we show him what he's worth 🙌🏽❤ pic.twitter.com/FGhoJ3tdAS — A WHOLE ASS MESS (@SJibbity) March 28, 2021

Good morning especially to Brendan Fraser. I hope he’s made aware of the outpouring of love he’s getting on Twitter. He deserves the world. — Jen DeLuca (@jaydee_ell) March 28, 2021

It's great to see all the love for Brendan Fraser but just posting pics from 20 years ago isn't fair. We love him now too! pic.twitter.com/2XdmdXjnsr — Nicole Herbert (@RdklGirl) March 28, 2021

I see Brendan Fraser trending which means I gotta tell people how I’m always feeling pic.twitter.com/e5FuRS7E04 — Cloot Eastwood (@Fossclot) March 28, 2021

My forever crush, Brendan Fraser, is trending so I’m joining to give him all the love and support he deserves pic.twitter.com/TLpubIppIq — kat💜💙wonho (@_BunnyNochu_) March 28, 2021

Me logging on and seeing Brendan Fraser is trending (as he damn well should be): pic.twitter.com/yIej09rkJO — Chelsea Rose🌙 (@chelsea_burnham) March 28, 2021

In this house we love and support Brendan Fraser. I hope he's having a good day. The man deserves it so much. https://t.co/TIIjIHJwWJ — Joseph Caserta (@JSanctuary24) March 28, 2021

Blessing your Twitter feed with Brendan Fraser and Grover 👍 pic.twitter.com/vAgcpP1Em0 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) March 28, 2021

Brendan Fraser trending? I love that man. pic.twitter.com/sMNLEOcumG — James (@jamesverse_) March 28, 2021

It’s become something of a regular phenomenon, with Brendan Fraser also trending last year when a 2500 year-old tomb full of sarcophagi was discovered, and there was only man capable of dealing with such a potentially dangerous situation. He may have dropped off the radar somewhat, but he’s clearly still got the backing of a whole lot of people.