A colossal box office flop manages to piggyback streaming success

Tom Holland is poised to have an interesting 2021 to put it lightly, with the actor headlining three movies that have all experienced very different critical and commercial fortunes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently laughing in the face of box office records, while it also reigns as the highest-rated live-action blockbuster the web-slinging superhero has ever been in. On the other side of the coin, the Russo brothers’ Cherry saw the star win strong notices for his performance, but the film itself was a huge letdown.

And then there’s Chaos Walking. The troubled literary adaptation limped into theaters to almost no fanfare whatsoever earlier this year, where it barely even managed to recoup a quarter of the $100 million budget. An effects-driven fantasy with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker and Star Wars‘ Daisy Ridley in the leads would have been an easy sell, if not for the fact the finished product was fairly terrible.

Director Doug Liman was replaced by Fede Álvarez for the extensive reshoots, and you can almost see the joins. However, because Chaos Walking will always be a movie that has Tom Holland in it, the infamous dud has enjoyed a nice little No Way Home-related bump on streaming, rising to thirteenth place on the Amazon most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.