Tom Holland Starring In Two Movies Next Year That’ve Faced Big Problems

Tom Holland is currently winning rave reviews for his performance in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time, and could yet earn similar acclaim for his role in the Russo brothers’ Cherry, but the 24 year-old will soon be back on familiar turf after Spider-Man 3 mercifully avoided the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest reshuffle.

Before we see him return as Peter Parker, though, the actor will star in two big budget movies next year, both of which have faced some pretty major issues on their way to the silver screen. First up is $100 million YA adaptation Chaos Walking, which is set to hit theaters in January.

Shooting initially wrapped in November 2017, before extensive reshoots were ordered that saw original director Doug Liman replaced by Fede Alvarez. As a result, the release date has been pushed back by almost two years after having first been scheduled for March 2019, which isn’t encouraging for a star-studded and effects-heavy action thriller that also features Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen and Nick Jonas.

Tom Holland And Mark Wahlberg Suit Up In First Uncharted Set Photos

July 2021, meanwhile, finally brings the live-action adaptation of video game series Uncharted, which was first announced in 2008 and has been in development for so long that Mark Wahlberg was eventually cast as hero Nathan Drake’s mentor and father figure Victor Sullivan after having originally signed on to play the lead role with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci being eyed to lend support, before it was reworked when Tom Holland climbed aboard.

Zombieland‘s Ruben Fleischer is the filmmaker to finally get the project off the ground after David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Joe Carnahan, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg and Travis Knight had all flirted with the idea in the past, and while Chaos Walking is already being predicted to bomb, the jury is still out on Uncharted. That being said, it stands a much better chance of succeeding given the talent involved and the recent resurgence of the video game genre.