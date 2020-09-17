Home / movies

The Internet’s Blown Away By Tom Holland’s Performance In New Netflix Movie

One of Netflix‘s biggest releases of the month dropped on the site this week – psychological thriller The Devil All the Time. Antonio Campos’ film, as based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock, had generated a lot of buzz beforehand and now that it’s here it’s fair to say that the hype was justified, as it’s blowing away critics and fans alike.

One of the big draws of the movie is its incredible cast, with the talented ensemble including Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, Robert Pattinson and Bill Skarsgard. But at the center of the film is Tom Holland, in a role that’s miles away from his famous turn as Spider-Man in the MCU. And all are in agreement that the British star rose to the challenge with aplomb.

Social media is full of folks being blown away by Holland’s performance as Arvin Russell, a young man with a good heart but violent tendencies who lives in the corrupt town of Knockemstiff, Ohio. And below, you can see just some of the reactions.

“One of the greatest actors of this generation.”

So powerful…

All the applause!

The guy can do a lot with his eyes.

The best performance of his career? No arguments here.

But hey, let’s not forget Robert Pattinson’s amazing turn as sinister preacher Prestin Teagardin, either.

Is an Oscar nom on the way for Holland after this? We’ll have to see.

The 24-year-old actor has said that this project “was a huge step” for him, as it was so different to the movies he’s done in the past. Holland’s always impressed, of course, going back to his breakout role in 2012’s The Impossible, but this pic reminds us just how much he has to offer beyond being Spider-Man. Thankfully, though, he’s not leaving that role behind anytime soon.

If you’ve yet to catch The Devil All the Time, you can do so on Netflix right now. And, if you have already seen it, let us know your thoughts on it in the comments section below.

