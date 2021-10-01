A Controversial Samuel L. Jackson Movie Has Come To Netflix

Only diehard fans of Samuel L. Jackson would make a point of watching every single movie the prolific actor has ever been in, and he keeps pumping them out on a regular basis with no signs of slowing down. The 72 year-old loves to work and always keeps himself busy, even if the desire for quantity often yields a downturn in quality.

Jackson has been in some of the highest-grossing movies ever made, Academy Award winning critical darlings, underrated cult classics, box office bombs, critically panned disasters and much more. You name it, and there’s a distinct probability that he’s done it more than once.

One of the star’s more overlooked low budget efforts has now landed on Netflix, and Unthinkable came burdened by its fair share of controversy when it first skipped theaters and hit home video back in 2010. Carrie-Anne Moss’ FBI agent discovers a plot to detonate three nuclear bombs, but Michael Sheen’s terror suspect isn’t willing to divulge their locations.

Jackson’s veteran operative Harold Humphries lends an assist to the bureau, with their interrogation becoming increasingly brutal as they run out of time to extract the answers they seek. Unthinkable came under fire for having the entire plot revolve around the escalating torture of someone who hadn’t technically been convicted of anything, but you can decide for yourself whether or not that’s merited now that the movie has been added to the Netflix library.