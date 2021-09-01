A Controversial Seth Rogen Movie Hits Netflix Next Month

Sometimes government agencies like the Department of Defense or the State Department might consult on a film to help things realistic. It’s rare that the release of a film has to have its release delayed after the FBI confirms a terrorist group is threatening violent attacks at theaters if the movie airs while trying to hack into computer systems. Not to mention having a movie declared an “act of war” by a foreign government.

It may seem hard to believe, but this is what Seth Rogen had to deal with in one of his most controversial films. Netflix is bringing The Interview back so people can watch it once more next month. The movie was originally supposed to release in October 2014 but had to be delayed after threats from the “Guardians of Peace,” a group with ties to North Korea. As the main plot of the movie involves assassinating Kim Jong-un, it might come as no surprise.

The Korean Central News Agency said that releasing the film would be a, “most blatant act of terrorism and war,” with North Korean United Nations Ambassador Ja Song-nam saying it was, “the most undisguised sponsoring of terrorism.” The KNCA even went so far as to write to President Obama to request the film be pulled.

Despite this and the other delays required to make edits to the film after the terrorist threats, The Interview still managed to get to audiences after the wide release was forcibly canceled by many theatres, forcing Sony to release the film for streaming online.

“In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors not to show the film The Interview, we have decided not to move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release. We respect and understand our partners’ decision and, of course, completely share their paramount interest in the safety of employees and theater-goers.” Sony Pictures Official Statement

For those who want a chance to see one of the most controversial films Seth Rogen will ever make, it coming back to Netflix in September will be the best time to do so. Make sure to watch The Interview before it potentially goes away again.