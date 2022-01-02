A critically panned Chris Pratt film is fighting its way into Prime popularity

A critically panned Chris Pratt movie is fighting its way to popularity on Amazon Prime Video this New Year’s weekend. This past summer, Prime released The Tomorrow War, an high-concept sci-fi action blockbuster. Marking the live-action directorial debut of The LEGO Batman Movie‘s Chris McKay, Tomorrow War stands as one of the most expensive streaming originals of all time, thanks to its $200 million price tag. And did the investment pay off? Well…

In The Tomorrow War, soldiers from 30 years in the future arrive in the present-day to reveal that, in their time, humanity is on the brink of extinction after a devastating alien invasion. The world’s militaries are drafted to travel to the future to battle the aliens, known as Whitespikes. Among them is Dan Forester (Pratt), a biology teacher and former Green Beret. But, in order to save the future, Dan must first confront his troubled past. Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, and Betty Gilpin co-star.

Despite all the money thrown at it and its bold ideas, critics were left unimpressed by the film, with just 52% of reviewers giving it a favorable reaction on Rotten Tomatoes. “The Tomorrow War may not linger in the memory much longer than today,” warns the critics consensus. Audiences were more responsive, though, awarding it 77%. “It isn’t the most surprising time-travel movie,” the user summation reads, “but a satisfying story and plenty of entertaining action make The Tomorrow War well worth a watch.”

Clearly, the movie has continued to drum up interest over time, though, hence its surge in viewership this weekend. That must be why Amazon — as well as producing partners, Paramount Pictures — decided to move forward with a sequel, with McKay, Pratt and the rest of the cast attached to return. With Pratt busy shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel, it’s unclear when the next movie will get started. For now, you can find The Tomorrow War on Amazon Prime Video.