Amazon Reportedly Planning The Tomorrow War Trilogy

Paramount’s loss was Amazon’s gain when it came to The Tomorrow War, with the company’s decision to acquire the mega budget sci-fi blockbuster in a deal that was reportedly worth close to $200 million paying off in a major way when it drew in a huge audience over the July 4th weekend.

It comfortably outstripped the likes of Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse to score the most-watched opening frame in Amazon’s history, which wasn’t really a shock when we’re talking about a high concept and effects-driven blockbuster with a genuine draw and A-list star in the lead role.

Just days after The Tomorrow War premiered, it was announced that director Chris McKay and leading man Chris Pratt were in talks to develop a sequel, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones who told us Disney were mounting a sequel to Jon Favreau’s Lion King long before it was confirmed – that the platform already has designs on an entire trilogy.

McKay teased that he wanted to explore the origins and homeworld of the White Spikes, but given that The Tomorrow War pulled off a rare feat for modern blockbuster cinema by telling a complete story that didn’t end on a sequel-baiting note, the possibilities are endless. The time travel factor also creates another layer of narrative unpredictability, so it wouldn’t necessarily need to be a rehash of the same concept all over again.

Pratt is currently shooting TV series The Terminal List for Amazon, so the working relationship is clearly there, and The Tomorrow War possesses all of the tools to be the streamer’s marquee multi-film property for at least a couple more installments.