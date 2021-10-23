A Critically Panned Comic Book Movie Has Been Dominating Netflix All Week

A heavily criticized 2018 Marvel film has found new life on Netflix. According to Flix Patrol, Venom is one of the streaming app’s top ten films globally this week.

Venom, which stars Tom Hardy, follows a journalist named Eddie Brock (Hardy). In the movie, Brock is trying to take down the founder of Life Foundation, Carlton Drake (Riz Ahmed). Brock’s body combines with the alien Venom as he looks into one of Drake’s experiments.

The alien left Brock, filled with rage, alongside super strength and power. The film also starred Michelle Williams, Reid Scott, Jenny Slate, Woody Harrison, and Reid Scott.

Despite Venom gaining popularity in the 1990s with the Spiderman animated series, it first appeared in the third installment of the Spiderman films, released in 2007.

Years after making an appearance, Sony began working on a spin-off project in 2016. Since the film’s release, it has generated $856.1 million globally.

Although critics panned the film, it received a slew of nominations and awards. The awards included a 2019 Golden Angel Award for Most popular U.S. in China, and Hardy won favorite actor Golden Carp Film Award. Ironically enough, in 2018, the film received a nomination for Biggest Disappointment of the Year during the 2018 Golden Schmoes.

Venom is now streaming on Netflix.