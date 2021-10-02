A Cruel Intentions Series Reboot Is Currently In The Works

The series adaptation of the 1999 film Cruel Intentions has been picked up IMDb TV. The show and the 90s cult classic are both based on Choderlos de Laclos’ Les Liaisons Dangereuses — a story about former lovers engaging in manipulative games while using the art of seduction to control and use other people.

According to Deadline, the reboot will follow the film’s original premise with a few altercations including the location and target. The series is about two step-siblings doing whatever it takes to remain in power at an elite university. The pair’s conquest would be the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.

The writers of the series will include, Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, Sony Pictures Television, Amazon Studios, and Original Film. Original Film founder Neal H. Mortiz along with Pavun Shetty will be producing the upcoming project. Mortiz also produced Cruel Intentions starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillipe, and Reese Witherspoon.

This recent announcement about a series reboot comes three years after the first TV pilot for Cruel Intentions was shelved. In this series, Gellar would have reprised her role as the main antagonist Kathryn Merteuil. The canned show’s plot would have showcased Merteuil trying to take control of her family’s company and her nephew Bash Casey. Casey is the son of Merteuil’s stepbrother Sebastian Valmont (Phillipe) — who tragically passed away in the film — and Annette Hargrove.

No additional details surrounding the reboot have been released.