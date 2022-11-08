A cult classic roller-coaster slasher that failed to strap critics in is finally earning the love it deserves

The entire phenomenon surrounding roller coaster worship is undoubtedly born of an addiction to adrenaline rushes. Combine that sensation with a blood-pumping indie horror, and you’ve got an unforgettable, blood-stained adventure that keeps genre diehards coming back for more. This is essentially the case for 2018’s Hell Fest, which finally seems to be earning considerable love after years of critical bashing.

Directed by Gregory Plotkin, Hell Fest sought to introduce a fresh-faced concept to the massive horror genre, juxtaposing the art-house horror style and the fright-fest slasher method. In the film, a group of friends is stalked and targeted by an ominous presence located at a Halloween-themed carnival.

In the years following its release, Hell Fest has comfortably reached cult classic status, which includes an enormous amount of praise over on the r/horror subreddit. In the in-depth analysis, a plethora of horror fanatics commended the horror flick for its superlative use of visual effects, a unique setting, and a memorable ending sequence.

In terms of plot points and style, many enthusiastic commenters insisted that the movie harbored strong similarities to 2019’s Haunt — another treasured genre piece that captivated fans. And while it still remains to be seen if Hell Fest will ever secure that long-awaited sequel, the film has already succeeded in earning the recognition of horror diehards.

Although, it’s safe to assume that most no-nonsense critics won’t be rushing to the theaters for the possible sequel, seeing as the movie is attached to a lackluster 39 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes. But hey, you can’t impress everybody.