A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10

In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.

Even though it boasted a powerhouse creative team that numbered director Ron Howard, co-writer and creator George Lucas, composer James Horner, as well as many more besides on either side of the camera, neither critics nor audiences were left particularly enamored by the sweeping tale of defying the odds to embrace destiny.

Image via Disney Plus

In fact, Willow‘s current Rotten Tomatoes score of 53 percent is easily outstripped by the episodic sequel’s 84 percent, even if the latter hasn’t proven anywhere near as popular among the fandom. That being said, seeing Warwick Davis reprising his role has encouraged Disney Plus subscribers to take a refresher course in the wonderful world of sorcerers, creatures, magic, and mages.

As per FlixPatrol, Willow has been surging on the Disney Plus charts since the TV show dropped, and it’s even one of the 10 top-viewed titles among paying customers in the United States. Carrying on a story that was wrapped up pretty nicely 34 years ago doesn’t exactly scream “must-see television,” so we remain intrigued to discover whether or not a renewal will be on the cards – especially when even the mighty Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars hasn’t seen the wave of small screen expansions handed multi-season orders across the board.