A ‘depressing’ cut scene from ‘Eternals’ may have robbed yet another WWE star of their superhero debut
History has shown that if a WWE star has designs on making it big in the movie business, they’ll need to sign on for a superhero project at one stage or another. While the track record of success isn’t exactly 100 percent, it’s become enough of a recurring trend to have fans lamenting the fact Becky Lynch may have been left on the cutting room floor when Eternals was being assembled.
While the three most obvious names that come to mind are Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Dave Bautista, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker‘s John Cena, as well as Dwayne Johnson’s recently-introduced Black Adam, we can’t overlook the less-than-illustrious contributions of Kevin Nash’s appearance in 2004’s The Punisher, Triple H’s Blade: Trinity villain, brief outings for Edge and Cody Rhodes in the Arrowverse, or Randy Savage’s memorable guest spot in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.
There were rumors making the rounds at the time touting the popular star as a potential candidate for boarding the MCU, and even though it’s yet to be confirmed or denied by Lynch, Marvel, or WWE in an official capacity, her supporters are still daydreaming of what might have been.
The initial report does offer that there’s a chance Lynch could be drafted back into the MCU at some point in the future, but you’d imagine that the professional wrestling company will do everything in its power to try and prevent that from happening, seeing as Johnson, Bautista, and Cena all departed at the height of their respective popularity to take what turned out to be hugely successful cracks at Hollywood.