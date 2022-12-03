A ‘depressing’ cut scene from ‘Eternals’ may have robbed yet another WWE star of their superhero debut

History has shown that if a WWE star has designs on making it big in the movie business, they’ll need to sign on for a superhero project at one stage or another. While the track record of success isn’t exactly 100 percent, it’s become enough of a recurring trend to have fans lamenting the fact Becky Lynch may have been left on the cutting room floor when Eternals was being assembled.

While the three most obvious names that come to mind are Guardians of the Galaxy veteran Dave Bautista, The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker‘s John Cena, as well as Dwayne Johnson’s recently-introduced Black Adam, we can’t overlook the less-than-illustrious contributions of Kevin Nash’s appearance in 2004’s The Punisher, Triple H’s Blade: Trinity villain, brief outings for Edge and Cody Rhodes in the Arrowverse, or Randy Savage’s memorable guest spot in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man.

There were rumors making the rounds at the time touting the popular star as a potential candidate for boarding the MCU, and even though it’s yet to be confirmed or denied by Lynch, Marvel, or WWE in an official capacity, her supporters are still daydreaming of what might have been.

BECKY LYNCH HAD SCENES IN ETERNALS AND THEY DIDN’T SHOW IT!? pic.twitter.com/BhDfSSRJd8 — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) December 2, 2022

Hi @Marvel, please release the cut scene from the Eternals after credit scene.



Thank you,



– All the Becky Lynch Fam — Stephanie Hypes.*✨ (@StephanieHypes) December 3, 2022

Per Fighful Becky Lynch was supposed to be apart of the post credit scene for Marvel's Eternals but ultimately the scene got nixed. Marvel hasn't ruled out using Becky for future films in the future! #WWE pic.twitter.com/xcQEMMPXCm — CrispyWrestling 🎮🎄 (@DakotaKaiEra) December 2, 2022

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Mannn I’m really curious to know what character Becky Lynch was gonna play in Eternals. — Nāmele (@NAMELEISONFIRE) December 3, 2022

BECKY LYNCH WOULD HAVE BEEN A PIST CREDIT SCENE AT THE END OF ETERNALS pic.twitter.com/luaaeVEh1h — Kevin (Conroy Forever 🦇❤️) (@KevinTalks12) December 3, 2022

just read the fightful thing on becky’s role in eternals and you’re trying to tell me… that becky lynch could have shared the screen with harry styles… in a marvel movie? that is an unholy intersection of my special interests i would not have survived that if it made the cut pic.twitter.com/HsQCfPxRJu — lana 🎄 MAX IS CHAMP!! 26 DAYS (@mjfsgf) December 2, 2022

The initial report does offer that there’s a chance Lynch could be drafted back into the MCU at some point in the future, but you’d imagine that the professional wrestling company will do everything in its power to try and prevent that from happening, seeing as Johnson, Bautista, and Cena all departed at the height of their respective popularity to take what turned out to be hugely successful cracks at Hollywood.