The great wrestler-turned-actor debate powerbombs the conversation, and there’s already a clear winner

Based on the careers enjoyed by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Dave “Batista” Bautista, and John “John Cena” Cena, it’s not out of the question to expect countless professional wrestlers to have one eye on Hollywood as their careers in the squared circle draw to a close, or even while they’re still at their professional peak.

26 year-old Maxwell Jacob Friedman recently boarded Zac Efron’s The Iron Claw, but it remains to be seen whether he’ll end up matching the aforementioned trio, or go down in a ball of cinematic flames like Hulk Hogan and Stone Cold Steve Austin, who simply couldn’t parlay their in-ring success into sustainable cinematic glory.

Cena and Johnson have both appeared in the Fast & Furious franchise and DCU but have yet to cross paths, while Bautista hilariously isn’t interested in co-starring with either of them. The Rock might be the most famous, highest-paid, and most bankable of the three heaviest hitters, but a raging debate on social media indicates that fans don’t view him as the best of the bunch.

Dave Bautista and he's going to show you why when this comes out. I. Can't. Wait. — AshleySchaefer (@Cudagras) November 24, 2022

I'd probably go with Dave Bautista – his work has been pretty good



Cena has improved immensely, looking forward to seeing what he can do



And Dwayne is just Dwayne in every movie, I've only ever enjoyed him when he's paired with Kevin Hart — WrestleFoz (@FozWrestle) November 24, 2022

All 3 took unknown comic book characters and made them well known. But still, I think Bautista is the best actor — STANasty  (@Bryceisbeast21) November 24, 2022

It's Bautista but Cena is coming close — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) November 24, 2022

I agree he has acted the best of them all as Peacemaker but Bautista has more range. Not sure what that's worth though 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Duke McAwesome (@duke_mcawesome) November 24, 2022

If I'm being honest The Rock was the best for a long time BUT Cena really stepped up with Peacemaker and Bautista has been steadily getting better and better every project. — Trainer Roman (@romansempir3) November 24, 2022

It's Bautista not even close. Although Cena showed alotttt of potential with peacemaker — Caleb E. Densman (@0verthinkerman) November 24, 2022

Cena is surprisingly the best comedian out of all 3. The reason peacemaker is his best role is because it allows him to be equal parts funny, fierce, and broken



Rock is the biggest star. Nuff said



But I think acting wise Bautista is actually the winner here. — Hunter/Gatherer (@clintroymkt) November 24, 2022

Bautista is currently winning by a landslide, and it’s hard to argue that he’s displayed the most range and variety of the three. Johnson almost always plays thinly-veiled versions of himself, Cena is much better at comedy than he is at drama or generic action-orientated heroism, but the Guardians of the Galaxy star has proven he can do it all.

He’s got comic book blockbusters, acclaimed sci-fi epics, intimate character studies and plenty more under his belt, so maybe it’s not that much of a shock after all that he’s emerged as the victor by a landslide.