A detestable sex comedy that couldn’t have done much more to earn its 0% score on Rotten Tomatoes strips down on streaming’s Top 10

Movies about two women trying to outdo each other in order to win the heart of a handsome man may have been all the rage once upon a time, but it’s accurate to state that cinema has moved beyond those tired tropes, even if that’s not the only reason why The Layover took such a battering from all corners.

Incredibly, the irredeemably terrible sex comedy was directed by William H. Macy of all people, and couldn’t buy a positive review to save its life. On Rotten Tomatoes, the eye-rolling atrocity holds the unwanted distinction of a zero percent approval rating, while its audience rating sits at just 21 percent.

via Vertical Entertainment

In short; it’s an awful motion picture that was trounced by anyone unfortunate enough to have laid eyes on it, but that hasn’t stopped it from making a comeback on streaming. Per FlixPatrol, The Layover has made a pit stop on not just the Rakuten rankings, but has even hit the runway on Prime Video’s Top 10 in the United States.

Perhaps you should draw your own conclusions as to why a film that features Kate Upton and Alexandra Daddario spending a lot of time in swimsuits has suddenly become so popular, because it’s got absolutely nothing to do with its merits on a creative and/or artistic level, of which there are none.

The two leads play longtime best friends who end up caught in a would-be triangle with Matt Barr’s chiseled hunk, obviously forcing them to put aside their lengthy status as BFFs to try and ruin the other’s chances of coercing him into bed. William H. Macy, we expected better from you.