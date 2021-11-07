A Dismal Michael Keaton Movie Is Flying Up The Netflix Charts

Michael Keaton’s stock is higher than it’s been in decades, with the resurgent star lending his talents to a constant stream of either commercially successful or critically acclaimed projects, oftentimes both.

It’s been quite the turnaround for an actor who hardly had Hollywood barging down his door to offer him high profile work as recently as ten years ago, but that’ll change when you knock out Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance), Spotlight, The Founder, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Worth and The Trial of the Chicago 7 in relatively quick succession, without even mentioning his return as Batman in The Flash.

For unknown reasons, one of the worst entries from the Keaton back catalogue has been rocketing up the Netflix most-watched list, though, with 2004’s dire romantic comedy First Daughter having jumped 25 places on the charts to crack the Top 20 over the weekend, as per FlixPatrol.

Katie Holmes stars as the title character, with Keaton as her Oval Office-dwelling father. Seeking a normal life, the President recalls his secret service agents and allows her to attend regular college, but he assigns one of the detail undercover to pose as a student. As you may have guessed, they fall in love, and you can pretty much figure out where things head from there. Despite an 8% Rotten Tomatoes score, Netflix subscribers can’t seem to get enough of First Daughter.