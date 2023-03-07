A fan-favorite director who was booted from one of Marvel’s most scorned sequels still wants an MCU return

Hope has been ignited among Marvel fans as Scott Derrickson, director of Doctor Strange (2016), has expressed interest in returning to direct another MCU movie.

It turns out that Edgar Wright isn’t the only director to walk out on an MCU project they felt passionate about due to creative differences. In the early stages of the Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Derrickson was attached to the project but dropped out and was replaced by renowned horror director Sam Raimi. The sequel received a middling response from critics and fans alike, with the consensus being that the first film had been much better.

Derrickson, on the other hand, went on to direct the well-received The Black Phone and hasn’t stepped foot in the MCU since 2016, though clearly due to a lack of interest.

When asked on Twitter whether he would return for another MCU movie, he gave an enthusiastic response.

yes! — N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 6, 2023

Derrickson’s eagerness to return gives new hope that he could return and help bring the MCU back to its glory days, especially given the recent slew of Marvel films underperforming at the box office.

Whilst it’s unclear if the director will ever be given the opportunity to return to the MCU, it certainly shows that there is no bad blood between himself and the film world’s largest box office franchise. Considering Derrickson’s talent for horror, perhaps he could direct the Midnight Sons, or, dare we say it, a long-awaited Ghost Rider reboot.