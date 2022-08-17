A fan favorite DIY sci-fi blockbuster fights off a streaming invasion

There’s a lot to be said about how far nothing but sheer passion can get you in the movie business if you do everything in your power to bring a passion project to life come hell or high water, and that sentiment was on full display from the first to last minute of 2018’s sci-fi actioner Occupation.

Written, directed, and co-produced by Australian filmmaker Luke Sparke, the intergalactic invasion epic boasts a blockbuster sheen and level of visual polish that left fans seriously impressed given the thrifty $6 million budget. A 48 percent Rotten Tomatoes score is far from excellent, but the 87 user rating highlights just how much the target audience enjoyed being occupied by Occupation.

via Monster Pictures

Not only that, sequel Occupation: Rainfall landed last year, and there’s even talk of a third installment making its way to the big screen sooner rather than later. The story revolving around a band of survivors coming together to fight back against their extraterrestrial conquerors hits may walk a well-worn storytelling path, but it’s one that’s been appealing to streaming subscribers all over the world.

As per FlixPatrol, Occupation has been beamed up to 18th position on the Prime Video global charts, having grabbed hold of a Top 10 spot in 17 countries. The sequel has already had its moment in the streaming sun, but customers are determined to make sure they’ve witnessed both chapters firsthand.

It may not be the greatest sci-fi flick you’ll ever see, but you can’t fault Sparke and his team for their sheer ambition.