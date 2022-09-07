Captain America: Civil War really felt like the beginning of a new age for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with an ensemble cast with nearly ever Avenger, but its ending has been cause for questions for years: until now.

A new fan theory believes it has explained and added extra detail to the the finale of Civil War, and how exactly the Sokovia Accords-breaking Avengers escaped from The Raft prison. None other than Tony Stark’s creation, Vision, was truthfully behind it all. The theorist’s explanation is hinged on an unlikely bit of evidence.

As Stark returns from his fight with Steve Rogers, it sets up how the former allies had potentially planned the escape together, or at least Stark being indifferent to the escape. But it wasn’t Stark at all who masterminded it: it was Vision, who did it to save his surprise love interest Wanda Maximoff.

The theory posited by /u/Subject89P13_ says it all is foreshadowed by Vision’s antics with a chessboard earlier in the film which gives hints towards Vision playing both sides of the civil war. To strengthen their theory, the user throws back to Vision’s final line in Avengers: Age of Ultron which reflected chaos and order.

It’s certainly an interesting theory that adds another dimension to Civil War, but seems to completely contradict the idea of Stark allowing Captain America into the facility to break them out. If Vision masterminded it, why didn’t he just do it himself? Able to phase through objects, he would’ve been in and out within five minutes.

The chess motif is definitely interesting, but seems more likely to just represent an overall struggle in the film between two sides. Since Civil War, Vision has died three times if you include S.W.O.R.D. Vision in WandaVision.

Captain America: Civil War is available to stream on Disney Plus.