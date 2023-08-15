How a swell of love for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and the late Chadwick Boseman eclipsed the vitriol of naysayers.

MCU die-hards were bewildered by a fan question regarding criticism of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The discussion unfolded on the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, where a fan voiced dismay about the criticism of the film regarding its portrayal of King T’Challa’s demise and the gender of his successor.

The unexpected passing of Chadwick Boseman presented unprecedented hurdles for crafting a sequel to the iconic Black Panther film. Yet, under the guidance of filmmaker Ryan Coogler, the collective efforts of the production team, cast, and crew admirably rose to the challenge, resulting in the poignant creation of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie deftly navigates the delicate balance of honoring Boseman’s memory, guiding viewers through the grieving process, and driving the narrative of Wakanda forward with remarkable finesse.

Incredibly, other community members seemed oblivious to phenomena like the #RecastTchalla movement on social media.

Director Ryan Coogler courageously stood by his creative vision for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever despite growing demands for another actor to play the role of the fallen monarch. However, some fans in the Marvel Studios subreddit had some awareness of the conflict and dismissed the #RecastTchalla campaign as sour grapes.

Another Redditor recognized the emotional depth of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, acknowledging their mourning of Boseman’s passing while admitting a preference for the sequel’s narrative over the original film.

So why do so fans appear unaware of the criticism directed at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever within some online communities? In reality, the majority of viewers loved the movie. It garnered a commendable 83% critic score and a near-perfect 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The audience’s reception of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever underscores the adage that empty barrels make the most noise.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is streaming on Disney Plus.