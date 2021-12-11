A forgettable Steven Seagal actioner karate chops its way up the Netflix ranks

It’s incredible to think that Steven Seagal’s career as an action hero has spanned over 30 years when hardly anybody rates him as an actor, the majority of his movies are sent to the bottom of your local bargain bin, his martial arts credentials are frequently being questioned by his peers and contemporaries, and a lot of people seem to think he’s an asshole.

It doesn’t really matter which side of the Seagal fence you fall on, he’s going to keep churning them out anyway, even though he peaked in the early 1990s. However, one of his biggest theatrical hits in a long time came in 2001 when he teamed up with DMX for Exit Wounds, which marked the second directorial effort of Speed cinematographer Andrzej Bartkowiak after Romeo Must Die, which also starred the late rapper.

Seagal collects the latest in a long line of silly names as cop Orin Boyd, who gets sent to the toughest precinct in Detroit, where he finds himself up against DMX’s crime lord Latrell Walker. However, the two form an uneasy alliance to take down a conspiracy that affects them both, with plenty of bodies left strewn all over the place.

An $80 million take at the box office and a 32% Rotten Tomatoes rating isn’t too shabby for turn-of-the-millennium Seagal, and Exit Wounds has now set its sights on Netflix success after entering the platform’s most watched list as per FlixPatrol, and it’ll no doubt rise even higher.