A Forgotten Angelina Jolie Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Angelina Jolie was only 24 years old when she won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in Girl, Interrupted, which took the young star’s career to an entirely new level. She’d been working solidly for almost a decade prior to that, but plenty of brand new doors in Hollywood open up once you’ve got an Oscar to your name.

It didn’t take long before she became one of the biggest stars in the business, proving herself just as capable at headlining prestige dramas as she was kicking ass in the action genre, but plenty of movies from her back catalogue have long since been forgotten.

However, one of them has made a resurgence on Netflix, which might have something to do with subscribers dipping into Jolie’s filmography ahead of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals coming to theaters on November 5. As per FlixPatrol, 2002’s romantic drama Life or Something Like It has risen up the viewership rankings by almost 20 places over the weekend.

Jolie stars as a TV reporter leading a superficial life, before her world is upended when a homeless seer informs her that not only is her existence entirely meaningless, but she’ll die the following week. As the predictions begin to come true, she takes matters into her own hands in an effort to turn things around.

Life or Something Like It flopped at the box office after recouping $16 million of a $40 million budget, was panned by critics and earned Jolie a Razzie nomination, but that evidently hasn’t deterred Netflix customers from checking it out.