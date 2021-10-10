A Forgotten Chris Evans Rom-Com Is Blowing Up On Netflix

The last time we saw Chris Evans and Chris Pratt in the same movie, we were given the gift of Avengers: Endgame, the spectacular conclusion to the Infinity Saga that tied up the first decade of Marvel Cinematic Universe storytelling in epic fashion. However, that wasn’t their first time appearing in the same ensemble, and we’re not talking about Infinity War, either.

To give you an indication of how high Pratt’s star has risen in the last decade, when two thirds of the MCU’s Holy Trinity of Chrises crossed paths in forgotten 2011 romantic comedy What’s Your Number?, the future Star-Lord took twelfth billing in the cast as a character named Disgusting Donald.

At least Evans was the male lead, playing off against reliable comedienne Anna Faris in a predictable tale of a woman looking for love. The actress’ Ally Darling feels like her life is going nowhere after being fired from her job, but she decides to turn things around when she reads a magazine article linking promiscuity to loneliness.

As questionable as that logline sounds, she sets out to prove the article wrong and herself right, where she ultimately ends up in the arms of Evans’ handsome and charming Colin. What’s Your Number? flopped at the box office after earning just $30 million, and it’s only got a 24% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but the movie has exploded into life on Netflix after rising a massive 62 places on the most-watched list, as per FlixPatrol.