A Forgotten Emma Stone Movie Is Finding New Life On Streaming

Emma Stone’s 2013 flop Gangster Squad is enjoying something of a revival thanks to streaming services.

The film, which is based on a true story, also starred Sean Penn, Josh Brolin, and Ryan Gosling. Gangster Squad follows the life of a mob king Mikey Cohen (Penn) as he runs the city of Los Angeles with the help of goons, corrupt police officers and politicians.

But one man by the name of Sgt. John O’Mara (Brolin), his team of officers, and a crew of LAPD members joins together to take Penn’s character down. Upon the film’s release, it grossed over $105.2 million worldwide.

Although the movie did fairly well at the box office, it was ultimately panned by critics because it was considered not to be authentic. Despite that poor reception and reputation, however, it’s currently sitting pretty on Hulu’s top ten streaming list in the United States, according to FlixPatrol.

Gangster Squad reunites Stone and Gosling for the third time. The actors formerly played in 2011’s Crazy, Stupid, Love and La La Land (2016). A year following the musical’s release, the film won a total of five Oscar awards, including Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role for Stone.