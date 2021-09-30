A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Has Just Hit Netflix

A forgotten Keanu Reeves movie just hit Netflix today. This Thursday, September 30th saw 2018 romantic comedy-drama Destination Wedding become available to stream on the platform in the United States. Though this indie film didn’t make much of a splash at the box office at the time of its release, Netflix could be the perfect home for it as it sees Reeves star alongside Stranger Things actress Winona Ryder.

Fans of both actors were excited when the movie came out as it marked the first time Reeves and Ryder had worked together since they starred in 1990’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. While that was a gothic horror, though, their second collaboration is of a totally different genre. Destination Wedding sees the pair star as Lindsey and Frank, two people who meet on a flight and immediately get on each others’ nerves – only to realize they are both heading to the same wedding in Paso Robles. Needless to say, their feelings for each other may start to change over the course of the event.

The movie, as written and directed by Victor Levin, doesn’t go for the typical schmaltzy rom-com tone, with an emphasis on the neurotic main characters’ snarky rat-a-tat dialogue. Unfortunately, the tone didn’t work for a lot of critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Destination Wedding sits at just 51%, with the critics’ consensus describing it as a “sour comedy whose initially promising misanthropic twist overpowers the chemistry of its leads.”

Thankfully, Reeves has had so many successes over the past few years that this is just a blip on his radar. He’ll next be returning to screens this December for The Matrix Resurrections, the hotly anticipated next chapter in the sci-fi franchise in which he’ll be reprising his iconic role as Neo. Ryder, meanwhile, stars in Stranger Things season 4, coming to Netflix sometime in 2022.

