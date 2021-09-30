Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.

Anime fans in particular will enjoy today’s latest rollout, Baki Hanma. This highly anticipated series wraps together the Baki series, based on the original manga by Japanese artist and writer Keisuke Itagaki. Read on for more about the series, as well as what Netflix fans can expect outside the 10-part series.

Baki Hanma (Season 1) Baki enters into Arizona State prison to get strong enough to beat his almighty father. How does he do that? By fighting the mysterious inmate, Mr. Unchained.

Destination Wedding (2018) Starring Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves, the two play a sarcastic pair of reluctant wedding guests on their way to a wedding neither of them want to attend. As always, romance somehow ensues.

Edis Starlight (2021) A documentary that follows Turkish performer, Edis Gorgulu on his life as a singer-songwriter and what it’s like.

El Cartel (Season 1) Based on a book by Andres Lopez, El Cartel follows middle-class characters who seek an easier life, only they seek it through the world of underground drug trafficking.

El Cartel 2 (Season 1) Pepe Cadena is a drug trafficker who is evading the DEA as well as the police, all while continuing to traffic drugs across the border.

Frontliner (2021) Malaysian frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic inspire these stories of food workers, nurses, and even delivery staff as they continue to work despite the dangerous conditions.

Good Witch (Seasons 6-7) Later seasons of Good Witch continue to follow widower Cassie Nightingale as she raises her teenage daughter with a little help from her magical powers.

Love 101 (Season 2) Four students are playing matchmaker for their teacher and basketball coach, but they end up bonding as a result—and find friends closer than they imagined.

Luna Park (Season 1) It’s the 1960s, and a young woman who has been raised at the circus soon discovers a secret about her life that will turn everything upside down.

Smaller and Smaller Circles (2017) Two priests are given the terrifying mission of solving a serial killer case involving innocent young boys in the slums of Manila.

The Mafia Dolls (Season 2) A telenovela chronicling the lives of women who date, marry, and even divorce powerful drug cartels. Season 2 is a must-watch for drama fans.

The Phantom (2021) Carlos DeLuna was sentenced to death for murder in 1983, however he maintained his innocent plea. This documentary explains the case and evidence to prove he was unjustly killed.



In the meantime, Netflix is rolling out tons of incredible Halloween hits, including a terrifying new horror flick dominating the platform today. So if Baki and Luna Park aren’t quite your preference, don’t worry—there’s plenty more movies and shows on the way this October.