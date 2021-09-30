Netflix’s New Horror Movie Is The #1 Film Today

Streaming powerhouse Netflix has been behind some of horror’s finest new releases as of late. The platform houses shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.



Horror films like Gerald’s Game, In The Tall Grass, and of course The Babysitter also call Netflix home. With spooky season upon us, even more delightful terrors have been added to the streaming service—just in time for Halloween.

One of those is the number 1 movie on Netflix today, and you won’t want to watch this one alone in the dark.

Her American dream quickly becomes a nightmare after she unknowingly moves into a haunted boarding house.



The terrifying horror movie No One Gets Out Alive is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/A2Klhe4YZg — Netflix (@netflix) September 29, 2021

No One Gets Out Alive is a new, terrifying Netflix film about a woman who hopes to find safety and solace from her old life in a boarding home. Of course, the place looks run-down at best, but it’s a fresh start, and she’s willing to take it.

Before long, scary things start happening. It soon appears that the life she was trying to escape may have been a walk in the park compared to what she is up against now.

You can watch No One Gets Out Alive on Netflix now. Happy haunting!