A Forgotten Robin Williams Film Is Dominating Disney Plus

If you were asked to name an animated movie starring Robin Williams, then you’d obviously choose Disney’s Aladdin. After all, it’s widely lauded as one of the Mouse House’s best and most beloved efforts, and the iconic actor’s turn as the Genie is arguably the single greatest voice performance in the history of feature length animation.

Aladdin wasn’t even Williams’ first 2D gig after he voiced Batty Koda in FernGully: The Last Rainforest, which hit theaters seven months before his Disney bow. Throughout the rest of his career, the Academy Award winner would make off-camera appearances in a number of projects including Aladdin and the King of Thieves, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Happy Feet and its sequel, Everyone’s Hero and Absolutely Anything.

One of his more overlooked voice-only turns came in 2005’s Robots, where Williams played Fender Pinwheeler. The story followed Ewan McGregor’s Rodney Copperbottom, a young inventor desperate to get a job working for Bigweld. The dynamic duo then partner up to try and stop the nefarious Phineas T. Ratchet, who plans to make all robots subservient through forced upgrades having deposed his old boss.

Robots was a decent-sized hit at the time after earning $260 million at the box office, even if a 64% score on Rotten Tomatoes is far from spectacular. The 20th Century Fox production has found a new lease of life on Disney Plus, though, having ascended to fifth place on the most-watched list as per FlixPatrol.