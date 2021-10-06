A Forgotten Thriller Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Although good movies and shows, like Squid Game, continue to pop up on Netflix, it’s always nice to find a movie you saw years ago or may have flown under your radar when it came out.

Premonition could be one of those films for you. The movie was released in 2007 but is just now finding some solid footing on Netflix. The Sandra Bullock-led movie is now among the top 10 movies on the platform, joining the likes of The Guilty, Titantic, Step Brothers, and Gladiator, according to FlixPatrol.

The movie is characterized as a drama/mystery thriller, which could tickle your fancies considering the time of the year despite not being a horror film.

In Premonition, Bullock portrays Linda Hanson, the wife of Jim Hanson (Julian McMahon), who dies in a car accident while away on a business trip. The next day, however, Jim is alive and well, much to the confusion of Linda. Jim is dead again the following day, leading Linda to believe she is experiencing a week out of order and that she can save her husband from his death.

While many fans did not seem to enjoy the movie all that much, considering its 50 percent Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes, critics hated it. With 163 critic reviews, Premonition received an 8 percent Tomatometer score, indicating a large swath of critics weren’t fans of this film.

Maybe you want to try it out for yourself, though. If so, Premonition can be found via Netflix in the United States and United Kingdom.