A Forgotten Tom Hanks Movie Is Rising Up The Netflix Ranks

Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks are two of the very best at what they do, so any time the director and actor have teamed up over the years, expectations and hype are through the roof. For the most part they’ve delivered, but one project in particular stands out as having largely been lost to the sands of time.

The two Hollywood titans have partnered up on Saving Private Ryan, Catch Me if You Can, Bridge of Spies and The Post, all of which scored major critical and commercial success. On the small screen, Band of Brothers and The Pacific are both regarded as modern TV classics, with AppleTV+ miniseries Masters of the Air currently in production.

As a result of such continued acclaim, The Terminal often tends to get left out of the conversation, which is no shame when the other six Spielberg/Hanks collaborations racked up a combined total of six Academy Awards, fifteen Emmys and a Golden Globe.

The romantic dramedy made $219 million at the box office and holds a 61% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so it was a million miles away from being a disaster. That being said, it’s comfortably the weakest of the duo’s joint ventures, even if Hanks is as reliable as ever in the lead role.

The story of Viktor Navorski trying to make his way back to his fictional homeland of Krakozhia has been finding a new lease of life on Netflix, though, having been rising steadily up the most-watched list across the last few days, as per FlixPatrol.