A franchise-killing fantasy sequel that couldn’t even top an original its own director called ‘famously horrible’ breathes fire on streaming

Even though its predecessor earned over half a billion dollars at the box office, Wrath of the Titans still didn’t have a particularly high bar to clear in terms of quality to enshrine itself as the superior fantasy epic of the two.

A measly 27 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes was all Sam Worthington’s second outing as Perseus had to overcome, never mind the fact the remake of the beloved 1980s favorite was gifted with a 3D post-conversion so dreadful that even its director Louis Leterrier remarked on how “famously horrible” it was.

Image via Warner Bros.

And yet, Wrath of the Titans fell one percent short of Clash on the aforementioned aggregation site, and saw earnings drop by close to $200 million to rub further salt into the wound. Revenge of the Titans was in active development prior to the sophomore chapter’s debut, but it was quickly abandoned when Warner Bros. realized that nobody gave a sh*t whether or not it ended up becoming a trilogy.

That being said, effects-heavy epics entrenched in fantastical realms loaded with gods and monsters are always lurking on the cusp of a streaming resurgence, and wouldn’t you know it; it’s happened again. Per FlixPatrol, Wrath of the Titans has reappeared as one of iTunes’ biggest hits, even if its star-studded ensemble and suitably spectacular set pieces failed to elevate it even to within touching distance of mediocrity.

It’s got a cast that wouldn’t look out of place in an awards-baiting drama, but you get the sneaking suspicion most of them are only there for the paycheck.