A ghostly wartime thriller with an appalling twist goes bump in the night on streaming

War movies and horror films are two of the most reliably performing genres on streaming, so when you put the two of them together like writer and director Eric Bress did in 2020’s Ghost of War, then subscribers are virtually obligated to check it out.

True to form, the World War II story with an intriguing supernatural slant has become one of the most-watched titles on the Starz global rankings this weekend, per FlixPatrol. It’s easy to see why on-demand audiences would be so keen to find out what happens when five American soldiers ordered to guard a French chateau begin experiencing the supernatural, but there’s a twist.

via Vertical Entertainment

Quite literally, because the entire narrative is upended in the final act by a revelation that holds a seriously high chance of either ruining your immersion, experience, or a combination of both. Make no mistake, it’s an ambitious swing for the fences, but respective Rotten Tomatoes scores of 40 and 41 percent hint that Bress didn’t quite pull it off.

Thankfully, a strong cast that includes Brenton Thwaites, Alan Ritchson, Kyle Gallner, Theo Rossi, and Skylar Astin sell the ridiculousness with the utmost conviction, even if things don’t pan out the way anybody could have predicted heading into Ghost of War.

We’re not going to dive into spoiler territory here, but rest assured, you can come up with a hundred theories on what’s going to happen when the narrative begins, and at least 99 of them are going to be roughly a million miles wide of the mark.