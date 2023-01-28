Netflix’s third smash hit war story in little over a week mans the trenches as a Top 10 phenomenon

As the biggest streaming service around, Netflix is virtually obligated to provide content capable of catering to every taste, but the surprising success of Malaysian action adventure Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa has made it clearer than ever before that what viewers really want to see more than anything else is warfare.

Not only is unassuming Norwegian epic Narvik currently the number one most-watched movie on the platform’s global charts, but France’s World War I miniseries Women at War has been one of the company’s best-performing episodic originals of the last week, and we haven’t even mentioned the resurgence enjoyed by All Quiet on the Western Front in the wake of its Academy Awards recognition.

via Golden Screen Cinemas

Set in the fictional country of Namburi, the story finds members of the Royal Malaysian Air Force tasked with protecting the humanitarians sent in to try and provide aid in the stricken nation. Shot down by local militia on their planned flight back to home soil, the survivors are forced to sit tight and wait to be rescued by the elite squad tasked by the government to extract them safely.

Marking the streamer’s third smash hit war story in little over a week, Air Force The Movie: Selagi Bernyawa has been tearing it up across the globe, with FlixPatrol revealing it to be a Top 10 title in 17 countries split across four continents. The old saying tells us to make love and not war, but at-home audiences are clearly favoring conflict over Netflix and chill.