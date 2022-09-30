A gorgeously creepy animation deemed too scary for kids uncovers a new world on streaming

Notable author Neil Gaiman is currently riding the high of a lifetime as The Sandman continues to dominate the Netflix charts. And while the comic book series is undoubtedly one of the biggest eye-popping adventures of the year, his heart-thumping dark fantasy novel Coraline is what stands out amongst horror fanatics and spooky stans around the world. With some elbow grease, Gaiman’s award-winning novel soon became a hit stop-motion film in 2009’s Coraline.

Directed by Henry Selick, Dakota Fanning memorably stars as the movie’s titular character Coraline Jones who, after moving with her parents to a new town, uncovers a hidden portal that leads her through a parallel universe and into a realm of sinister secrets and bone-chilling creatures. Amidst a whirlwind of adventure and realization, Coraline learns several important life lessons — although some children might have been traumatized in the process.

Laika/Focus Features

Upon its release, the Gaiman vehicle grossed over $124 million worldwide, which effectively made it one of the most successful stop-motion animations in cinematic history. In addition to its box-office success, the majority of critics were delightfully pleased with the fantasy project, with the movie currently boasting a 90 percent critics’ approval score on Rotten Tomatoes. Viewers were apparently less pleased with the movie, however, as it hosts a 73 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes — with many believing that the children’s movie is “too scary” for kids.

Nevertheless, sharp-eyed streaming aficionados are understandably attached to the movie for its gorgeous animation and heart-stopping creepiness. As per FlixPatrol, Coraline is trending upwards on iTunes in several countries — just in time for the spooky season.