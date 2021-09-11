A Great Chris Evans Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

The same year that he made his final appearance as Captain America in Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans proved he didn’t need the MCU by starring in one of the other biggest movies of 2019 – Rian Johnson’s acclaimed murder mystery Knives Out. The star-studded crime thriller was a tremendous commercial and critical success at the time and clearly, its popularity hasn’t waned in the couple of years since then – as can be seen by its performance on Netflix.

According to the latest stats from Flix Patrol, Knives Out is currently the 22nd most popular movie on Netflix the world over, which is up six places from its last ranking. If you’ve somehow missed this cultural phenomenon, the movie sees Daniel Craig as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates the death of crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), with all of the Thrombey family a suspect. Evans plays the clan’s resident douchey playboy, Ransom. The rest of the cast includes Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette.

Netflix will be pleased that Knives Out is performing so well globally right now as the streaming giant is working on a sequel. Having snapped up the rights to the franchise for a whopping $400 million, the follow-up filmed in Greece this past summer. Evans won’t feature in KO2, however, as Craig is the only returning cast member from the first film. This time around, he’ll be joined by the likes of Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae.

Evans has his own Netflix movie in the works, though, in the form of action thriller The Gray Man, from Avengers directors the Russo brothers, opposite Ryan Gosling. Funnily enough, this one will reunite him with Knives Out co-star Ana de Armas. It’s also set to be another of the company’s biggest projects ever, with its hefty $200 million budget.

Knives Out isn’t available on Netflix in the United States, though it can be found on Amazon Prime.