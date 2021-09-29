A Great Robert Downey Jr. Movie Hits Netflix Next Week

Robert Downey Jr.’s 2007 hit film Zodiac is making it’s way to Netflix starting October 1st. The thriller which also stars Mark Ruffalo, Anthony Edwards, and Jake Gyllenhaal is a true story about the Zodiac Killer terrorizing the city of San Francisco in the late 1960s and 1970s.

This leads investigators Dave Toschi (Ruffalo), Inspector William Armstrong (Edwards), and reporters portrayed by Downey Jr. and Gyllenhaal to become consumed with trying to identify the killer. Throughout the course of the film the Zodiac Killer taunts the public by leaving clues or cryptic messages. During the film’s 2007 release it generated about $84.7 million at the box office.

Following the film’s completion, both Ruffalo and Downey Jr went on to work together on Marvel Cinematic Universe projects starting from 2012’s The Avengers and ending with Avengers: Endgame (2019). Downey Jr. played beloved character Iron Man from 2008 to 2019, while Ruffalo portrays Bruce Banner or the Hulk.

Fans of the MCU that want to see two of their favorite actors in a whole new horror context should stream Zodiac on October 1st when it arrives on Netflix.