One Of Mark Ruffalo’s Worst Movies Hits Netflix Next Month

Netflix will be introducing a new list of films and shows next month starting Oct. 1st that will be available for streaming, including Mark Ruffalo’s romantic comedy, Rumor Has It. The 2005 film also stars Jennifer Aniston, Shirley MacLaine, and Kevin Costner.

In it, Ruffalo plays Jeff Daly, Aniston’s fiancé in a film about a woman named Sarah Huttinger (Aniston) making a cross-country trip from New York to California in order to make her younger sister’s (Mena Suvari) wedding.

Along the way, she uncovers secrets about her grandmother, who is portrayed by Shirley MacLaine. Said secrets include ties to the classic movie The Graduate. In addition to encountering the truth, Aniston also discovers that a millionaire named Beau Burroughs (Kevin Costner) maybe her father.

The movie went on to gross $88.9 million worldwide, though, despite an impressive haul, the semi-light-hearted film received a lot of flak from critics and moviegoers alike.

Since then, Ruffalo has joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk. He appeared in The Avengers, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Endgame as the gamma-infused brute.

For more of Netflix‘s in-depth list of what will be available to stream next month, see here.