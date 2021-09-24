Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max And Other Major Streaming Services In October 2021

Spooky Season is finally here! Spooky Season’s arrival means new things to watch on everyone’s favorite streaming platforms. HBO Max, for example, is doing more same-day releases with movies like Dune and the new installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills.

Netflix seems to be debuting quite a few new originals this October, including the long-awaited You season three and a new series, Paik’s spirit. On My Block Season Four is also premiering, which will be the show’s final season. Netflix will also have multiple original movies releasing in October, such as Swallow and Scaredy Cat.

From slasher films to rom-coms, from kiddie frights to thrillers, or if you’re not in a spooky mood, there’s some off-theme entertainment too. It will all be there and awaiting you to cuddle up under your blanket and take a couple of hours to yourself.

For the full list of streaming networks and what they’re releasing, continue reading:

October 1st

Netflix

A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Diana: The Musical – NETFLIX SPECIAL

Forever Rich – NETFLIX FILM

The Guilty – NETFLIX FILM

MAID – NETFLIX SERIES

Paik’s Spirit – NETFLIX SERIES

Scaredy Cats – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – NETFLIX ANIME

Swallow – NETFLIX FILMA Knight’s Tale

An Inconvenient Truth

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1

As Good as It Gets

Awakenings

B.A.P.S.

Bad Teacher

The Cave

Desperado

The Devil Inside

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Team

The DUFF

Eagle Eye

Endless Love

Ghost

Gladiator

Hairspray

The Holiday

Jet Li’s Fearless

The Karate Kid

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Léon: The Professional

Malcolm X

Observe and Report

Once Upon a Time in Mexico

Project X

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Rumor Has It…

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Step Brothers

The Ugly Truth

Till Death

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Unthinkable

Waterworld

Zodiac

HBO Max

Admission

A Royal Affair

After the Thin Man

All The President’s Men

American Gigolo

American Graffiti

Argo (Alternate Version)

Bad Boys II

Bad Boys

Bad Words

Ballet 422

Being Flynn

Best Man Down

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey

Billy Elliot

Black Christmas

Black Hawk Down

Blades Of Glory

Blazing Saddles

Blood Father

Bloodsport

Blue Crush

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Broken City

Caddyshack II

Cake

Cats

Child 44

City of God

Clash of Titans

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer

Culpa

Danny Collins

David Lynch: The Art Life

Desperately Seeking Susan

Dinner For Schmucks

Doubt

Down A Dark Hall

Downhill

Drop Zone

Dying Young

El Cantante

El Profugo

Emma

Endless Love

Entre Nos: The Winners 2

Entre Nos: What She Said

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black

For A Good Time, Call… (Alternate Version)

Full House

Gangs Of New York

Gangster Squad

Goodbye, Mr. Chips

Hacksaw Ridge

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

He Said She Said

Hearts In Atlantis

Hitch

Hitman

Hooper

Hostage

House of Wax

House

Imagine That

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words

J. Edgar

Johnny English Strikes Again

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Just Mercy

Kill Bill: Vol. 1

Kill Bill: Vol. 2

Kin

Leap Year

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!

Less Than Zero

Like Water for Chocolate

Little Man

Lincoln

Lottery Ticket

M*A*S*H

Mama

Marathon Man

Misery

Monster’s Ball (Alternate Version)

Moonrise Kingdom

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon’s Vacation

Natural Born Killers

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Night Catches Us

Orphan

Parental Guidance

Pariah

Police Academy

Poltergeist II: The Other Side

Poltergeist III

Private Parts

Proof Of Life

Racing Stripes

Reservation Road

Say Anything…

Sergeant York

Shaft

Shall We Dance?

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape

Sherlock Holmes

Shrek The Third

Six Degrees Of Separation

Sliver (Alternate Version)

Snitch

Speedway

Step by Step

Stigmata

Strange But True

Superstar

Super 8

Talk To Me

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans

The Banger Sisters

The Blind Side

The Bonfire of the Vanities

The Book Of Eli

The Campaign

The Cider House Rules

The Cincinnati Kid

The East

The Eichmann Show

The Internship

The Invisible Man

The Harvey Girls

The High Note

The Hours

The Legend Of Hercules

The Many Saints of Newark, Theatre & Streaming Premiere, 2021

The Outsiders

The Perfect Storm

The Poseidon Adventure

The Quarry

The Rite

The Running Man

The Way Way Back

The 15:17 To Paris

Things We Lost In The Fire

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy

Trance

Tully

Twelve Monkeys

Underwater

Up In The Air

Wall Street

Warm Bodies

Wendy

XXX

Disney+

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip

LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales

The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!

Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!

Hulu

Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Air Force One

Ali

Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween

Boxcar Bertha

Cedar Rapids

Chasing Papi

Class

Clifford

Clockstoppers

Code 46

Crimson Tide

Date Night

Dead of Winter

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Dr. No

Edge of the World

Escape from Alcatraz

Exorcist: The Beginning

The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave

Flatliners

From Russia with Love

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Happy Feet

Happy Feet Two

The Holiday

House of Games

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

Hunt for the Skinwalker

Intersection

Licence to Kill

Light It Up

Lost In Space

The Love Guru

Mad Max

Madhouse

The Mask of Zorro

Maze

Mean Creek

Meet The Spartans

My Best Friend’s Wedding

The Offence

Peeples

The Perfect Holiday

Queen of the Damned

Racing with the Moon

The Recruit

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins

Resident Evil: Retribution

Road Trip

Rushmore

The Saint

Signs

Sleeping with the Enemy

Sleepless In Seattle

Snatch

Species

Species II

Species III

Species: The Awakening

The Spy Who Loved Me

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Generations

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Still

Sweet Home Alabama

Sweet Land

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3

Teen Wolf

Theater of Blood

Tooth Fairy

Total Recall

The Untouchables

Victor Frankenstein

Vigilante Force

The Village

The Vow

Waitress

What About Bob?

When A Man Loves A Woman

Within

Wolves at the Door

Wrong Turn 2

Peacock

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child

A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2010

Alien vs. Predator

Bad Moon

Bride of Chucky

Cat People

Child’s Play 2

Child’s Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Curse of the Fly,

Devil

Dracula, 1931

Dracula, 1979

Firestarter: Rekindled, S1

Freddy vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Friday the 13th-Part II

Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning,

Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives

Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood

Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan

Friday the 13th 1980

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Gremlins

It Follows

Jason X

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun V: In the Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun

Monster High: Boo York, Boo York

Monster High: Haunted

Monster High: New Ghoul at School

Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03

Phantasm II

Predator 2

Predator

Predators

Prince of Darkness

Prometheus

Psycho IV: The Beginning

Return of the Fly

Rings

Runaway Bride

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 3D

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Seed of Chucky

Separation

Shocker

Slither

Tales from the Hood 3

The Burbs

The Fly

The Funhouse

The Mask

The Omen

The People Under the Stairs

The Sixth Sense

The Skeleton Key

The Texas Chain Massacre

The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Videodrome

Village of the Damned

Tales From the Hood 2

October 3rd

Netflix

Scissor Seven: Season 3 – NETFLIX ANIME

Upcoming Summer – NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

Simmer

Hulu

Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)

Finding Your Feet

October 4th

Netflix

On My Block: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet

Hulu

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)

Maggie’s Plan

The Program

Unfaithful

October 5th

Netflix

Escape the Undertaker – NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

American Masters: Mike Nichols

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two

El Verano Que Vivimos

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6th

Netflix

The Blacklist: Season 8

Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things

Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES

The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES

Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

There’s Someone Inside Your House— NETFLIX FILM

HBO Max

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short)

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short)

Disney+

Black Widow

Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No

Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)

Drain The Oceans (S4)

The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes

Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes

Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E

Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)

Turner & Hooch – Season Finale

What If…? – Season Finale

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”

Hulu

Castle: Complete Series (ABC)

October 7th

Netflix

The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES

Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

HBO Max

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

Hulu

Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Peacock

One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)

October 8th

Netflix

LOL Surprise: The Movie

A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY

Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM

My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL

Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

Voyagers

Disney+

Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches

Under Wraps

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Hulu

Jacinta (Hulu Original)

Cannabis Evolution

October 9th

Netflix

Insidious: Chapter 2

Blue Period – NETFLIX ANIME

HBO Max

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1

Hulu

Shark Tank: Season 13 (ABC)

October 10th

Hulu

G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Rogue Hostage (2021)

October 11th

Netflix

Going in Style

Shameless (U.S.): Season 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The King’s Affection – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

We’re Here: Season 2

Hulu

Gunda

Madonna and the Breakfast Club

October 12th

Netflix

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It

Smart People

Bright: Samurai Soul – NETFLIX ANIME

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Mighty Express: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Hulu

Champaign ILL: Complete Series

The Loneliest Whale

October 13th

Netflix

Violet Evergarden the Movie

Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – NETFLIX FILM

Hiacynt – NETFLIX FILM

Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES

Reflection of You – NETFLIX SERIES

Disney+

Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)

Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under(S2)

The Wizard Of Paws (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)

Just Beyond – Season 1

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.

Hulu

Dopesick: Series Premiere

CHiPS

Peacock

Dead Silence

October 14th

Netflix

In the Dark: Season 3

Another Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

One Night in Paris – NETFLIX FILM

Hulu

Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 15 (Bravo)

Censor

Out of Death

HBO Max

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

Peacock

Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)

October 15th

Netflix

CoComelon: Season 4

Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1

The Forgotten Battle – NETFLIX FILM

The Four of Us – NETFLIX FILM

Karma’s World – NETFLIX FAMILY

Little Things: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

My Name – NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trip – NETFLIX FILM

You: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO Max

In the Line of Fire

Point Break

Tu Me Manques

Disney+

Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood

Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King

Hulu

America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2 (History)

Beyond Oak Island: Season 1 (History)

Beyond Scared Straight: Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)

Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Season 10 (Lifetime)

Marrying Millions: Season 2 (Lifetime)

Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E)

Seven Year Switch: Season 3 (Lifetime)

Swamp People: Seasons 1, 2 (History)

A Murder to Remember (2020)

Cheer Camp Killer (2020)

Miss India America (2015)

Sleepwalker (2017)

Peacock