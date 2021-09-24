Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max And Other Major Streaming Services In October 2021
Spooky Season is finally here! Spooky Season’s arrival means new things to watch on everyone’s favorite streaming platforms. HBO Max, for example, is doing more same-day releases with movies like Dune and the new installment in the Halloween franchise, Halloween Kills.
Netflix seems to be debuting quite a few new originals this October, including the long-awaited You season three and a new series, Paik’s spirit. On My Block Season Four is also premiering, which will be the show’s final season. Netflix will also have multiple original movies releasing in October, such as Swallow and Scaredy Cat.
From slasher films to rom-coms, from kiddie frights to thrillers, or if you’re not in a spooky mood, there’s some off-theme entertainment too. It will all be there and awaiting you to cuddle up under your blanket and take a couple of hours to yourself.
For the full list of streaming networks and what they’re releasing, continue reading:
October 1st
Netflix
- A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Diana: The Musical – NETFLIX SPECIAL
- Forever Rich – NETFLIX FILM
- The Guilty – NETFLIX FILM
- MAID – NETFLIX SERIES
- Paik’s Spirit – NETFLIX SERIES
- Scaredy Cats – NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Cursed by Light – NETFLIX ANIME
- Swallow – NETFLIX FILMA Knight’s Tale
- An Inconvenient Truth
- Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Season 1
- As Good as It Gets
- Awakenings
- B.A.P.S.
- Bad Teacher
- The Cave
- Desperado
- The Devil Inside
- Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
- Double Team
- The DUFF
- Eagle Eye
- Endless Love
- Ghost
- Gladiator
- Hairspray
- The Holiday
- Jet Li’s Fearless
- The Karate Kid
- Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
- Léon: The Professional
- Malcolm X
- Observe and Report
- Once Upon a Time in Mexico
- Project X
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves
- Rumor Has It…
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Serendipity
- Spy Kids
- Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
- Spy Kids 3: Game Over
- Step Brothers
- The Ugly Truth
- Till Death
- Titanic
- Tommy Boy
- Unthinkable
- Waterworld
- Zodiac
HBO Max
- Admission
- A Royal Affair
- After the Thin Man
- All The President’s Men
- American Gigolo
- American Graffiti
- Argo (Alternate Version)
- Bad Boys II
- Bad Boys
- Bad Words
- Ballet 422
- Being Flynn
- Best Man Down
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure
- Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey
- Billy Elliot
- Black Christmas
- Black Hawk Down
- Blades Of Glory
- Blazing Saddles
- Blood Father
- Bloodsport
- Blue Crush
- Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason
- Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Broken City
- Caddyshack II
- Cake
- Cats
- Child 44
- City of God
- Clash of Titans
- Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer
- Culpa
- Danny Collins
- David Lynch: The Art Life
- Desperately Seeking Susan
- Dinner For Schmucks
- Doubt
- Down A Dark Hall
- Downhill
- Drop Zone
- Dying Young
- El Cantante
- El Profugo
- Emma
- Endless Love
- Entre Nos: The Winners 2
- Entre Nos: What She Said
- Family Matters
- Fifty Shades Of Black
- For A Good Time, Call… (Alternate Version)
- Full House
- Gangs Of New York
- Gangster Squad
- Goodbye, Mr. Chips
- Hacksaw Ridge
- Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
- He Said She Said
- Hearts In Atlantis
- Hitch
- Hitman
- Hooper
- Hostage
- House of Wax
- House
- Imagine That
- Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words
- J. Edgar
- Johnny English Strikes Again
- Journey to the Center of the Earth
- Just Mercy
- Kill Bill: Vol. 1
- Kill Bill: Vol. 2
- Kin
- Leap Year
- LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!
- Less Than Zero
- Like Water for Chocolate
- Little Man
- Lincoln
- Lottery Ticket
- M*A*S*H
- Mama
- Marathon Man
- Misery
- Monster’s Ball (Alternate Version)
- Moonrise Kingdom
- National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
- National Lampoon’s Vacation
- Natural Born Killers
- Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always
- Night Catches Us
- Orphan
- Parental Guidance
- Pariah
- Police Academy
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side
- Poltergeist III
- Private Parts
- Proof Of Life
- Racing Stripes
- Reservation Road
- Say Anything…
- Sergeant York
- Shaft
- Shall We Dance?
- She’s All That
- Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape
- Sherlock Holmes
- Shrek The Third
- Six Degrees Of Separation
- Sliver (Alternate Version)
- Snitch
- Speedway
- Step by Step
- Stigmata
- Strange But True
- Superstar
- Super 8
- Talk To Me
- Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans
- The Banger Sisters
- The Blind Side
- The Bonfire of the Vanities
- The Book Of Eli
- The Campaign
- The Cider House Rules
- The Cincinnati Kid
- The East
- The Eichmann Show
- The Internship
- The Invisible Man
- The Harvey Girls
- The High Note
- The Hours
- The Legend Of Hercules
- The Many Saints of Newark, Theatre & Streaming Premiere, 2021
- The Outsiders
- The Perfect Storm
- The Poseidon Adventure
- The Quarry
- The Rite
- The Running Man
- The Way Way Back
- The 15:17 To Paris
- Things We Lost In The Fire
- Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
- Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy
- Trance
- Tully
- Twelve Monkeys
- Underwater
- Up In The Air
- Wall Street
- Warm Bodies
- Wendy
- XXX
Disney+
- Alvin and the Chipmunks
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip
- LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales
- The Scariest Story Ever: A Mickey Mouse Halloween Spooktacular!
- Just Roll With It: You Decide Live!
Hulu
- Big Sky: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
- Cake: Season 5 Premiere (FXX)
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18 Premiere (ABC)
- Station 19: Season 5 Premiere (ABC)
- The Bachelorette: Complete Season 13 (ABC)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- Air Force One
- Ali
- Blippi’s Spooky Spells Halloween
- Boxcar Bertha
- Cedar Rapids
- Chasing Papi
- Class
- Clifford
- Clockstoppers
- Code 46
- Crimson Tide
- Date Night
- Dead of Winter
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules
- Double, Double, Toil and Trouble
- Dr. No
- Edge of the World
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Exorcist: The Beginning
- The Extreme Adventures of Super Dave
- Flatliners
- From Russia with Love
- Goldeneye
- Goldfinger
- Happy Feet
- Happy Feet Two
- The Holiday
- House of Games
- The Hunger Games
- The Hunger Games: Catching Fire
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1
- The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2
- Hunt for the Skinwalker
- Intersection
- Licence to Kill
- Light It Up
- Lost In Space
- The Love Guru
- Mad Max
- Madhouse
- The Mask of Zorro
- Maze
- Mean Creek
- Meet The Spartans
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
- The Offence
- Peeples
- The Perfect Holiday
- Queen of the Damned
- Racing with the Moon
- The Recruit
- Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins
- Resident Evil: Retribution
- Road Trip
- Rushmore
- The Saint
- Signs
- Sleeping with the Enemy
- Sleepless In Seattle
- Snatch
- Species
- Species II
- Species III
- Species: The Awakening
- The Spy Who Loved Me
- Star Trek: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
- Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Star Trek: First Contact
- Star Trek: Generations
- Star Trek: Insurrection
- Star Trek: Nemesis
- Still
- Sweet Home Alabama
- Sweet Land
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3
- Teen Wolf
- Theater of Blood
- Tooth Fairy
- Total Recall
- The Untouchables
- Victor Frankenstein
- Vigilante Force
- The Village
- The Vow
- Waitress
- What About Bob?
- When A Man Loves A Woman
- Within
- Wolves at the Door
- Wrong Turn 2
Peacock
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: The Dream Warriors
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child
- A Nightmare on Elm Street
- A Nightmare on Elm Street 2010
- Alien vs. Predator
- Bad Moon
- Bride of Chucky
- Cat People
- Child’s Play 2
- Child’s Play 3
- Cult of Chucky
- Curse of Chucky
- Curse of the Fly,
- Devil
- Dracula, 1931
- Dracula, 1979
- Firestarter: Rekindled, S1
- Freddy vs. Jason
- Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
- Friday the 13th-Part II
- Friday the 13th-Part V: A New Beginning,
- Friday the 13th-Part VI: Jason Lives
- Friday the 13th-Part VII: The New Blood
- Friday the 13th-Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan
- Friday the 13th 1980
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch
- Gremlins
- It Follows
- Jason X
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
- Leprechaun II
- Leprechaun III
- Leprechaun Origins
- Leprechaun V: In the Hood
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun
- Monster High: Boo York, Boo York
- Monster High: Haunted
- Monster High: New Ghoul at School
- Monster High: Scaremester Collection #03
- Phantasm II
- Predator 2
- Predator
- Predators
- Prince of Darkness
- Prometheus
- Psycho IV: The Beginning
- Return of the Fly
- Rings
- Runaway Bride
- Saw 2
- Saw 3
- Saw 3D
- Saw 4
- Saw 5
- Saw 6
- Saw
- Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
- Seed of Chucky
- Separation
- Shocker
- Slither
- Tales from the Hood 3
- The Burbs
- The Fly
- The Funhouse
- The Mask
- The Omen
- The People Under the Stairs
- The Sixth Sense
- The Skeleton Key
- The Texas Chain Massacre
- The Texas Chain Massacre: The Beginning
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Videodrome
- Village of the Damned
- Tales From the Hood 2
October 3rd
Netflix
- Scissor Seven: Season 3 – NETFLIX ANIME
- Upcoming Summer – NETFLIX FILM
HBO Max
- Simmer
Hulu
- Saturday Night Live: Season 47 Premiere (NBC)
- Finding Your Feet
October 4th
Netflix
- On My Block: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
- Niña Furia
- Sublet
Hulu
- America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 32 Premiere (ABC)
- Maggie’s Plan
- The Program
- Unfaithful
October 5th
Netflix
- Escape the Undertaker – NETFLIX FILM
HBO Max
- American Masters: Mike Nichols
- American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two
- El Verano Que Vivimos
- Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6th
Netflix
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Ella Fitzgerald: Just One of Those Things
- Bad Sport — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Baking Impossible — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Five Juanas — NETFLIX SERIES
- Love Is Blind: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)
- There’s Someone Inside Your House— NETFLIX FILM
HBO Max
- Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short)
- The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
- Rosa (short)
Disney+
- Black Widow
- Disney Junior The Chicken Squad (S1) Ep. The Surprise Party Surprise / U.F. Oh-No
- Drain The Oceans: The Mississippi River & Arctic War (S1)
- Drain The Oceans (S4)
- The Ghost And Molly McGee (S1), 5 episodes
- Impact With Gal Gadot (S1)
- Muppet Babies (S3), 9 episodes
- Puppy Dog Pals (S4), 5 episodes
- Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1) Ep. Rocket Rhino / Trick Or Trace-E
- Among the Stars – Season 1 Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
- Turner & Hooch – Season Finale
- What If…? – Season Finale
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Episode 111 “Night of the Pizza Moon / Who’s Your Granny? / Summer Sidekick Syndrome”
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – Episode 105 “Dunk Cost”
Hulu
- Castle: Complete Series (ABC)
October 7th
Netflix
- The Billion Dollar Code — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Way of the Househusband: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
HBO Max
- 15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
- Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
Hulu
- Baker’s Dozen: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Peacock
- One of Us Is Lying S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
- Create the Escape S1, 2021 (Peacock Original)
October 8th
Netflix
- LOL Surprise: The Movie
- A Tale Dark & Grimm — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Family Business: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Grudge / Kin — NETFLIX FILM
- My Brother, My Sister — NETFLIX FILM
- Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle — NETFLIX FAMIL
- Pretty Smart — NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- Voyagers
Disney+
- Disney Junior Mickey’s Tale Of Two Witches
- Under Wraps
- Muppets Haunted Mansion
Hulu
- Jacinta (Hulu Original)
- Cannabis Evolution
October 9th
Netflix
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Blue Period – NETFLIX ANIME
HBO Max
- Birdgirl, Season 16
- To Your Eternity, Season 1
Hulu
- Shark Tank: Season 13 (ABC)
October 10th
Hulu
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)
- Rogue Hostage (2021)
October 11th
Netflix
- Going in Style
- Shameless (U.S.): Season 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- The King’s Affection – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- We’re Here: Season 2
Hulu
- Gunda
- Madonna and the Breakfast Club
October 12th
Netflix
- Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It
- Smart People
- Bright: Samurai Soul – NETFLIX ANIME
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Making Malinche: A Documentary by Nacho Cano – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Mighty Express: Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Hulu
- Champaign ILL: Complete Series
- The Loneliest Whale
October 13th
Netflix
- Violet Evergarden the Movie
- Fever Dream / Distancia de Rescate – NETFLIX FILM
- Hiacynt – NETFLIX FILM
- Love Is Blind: Brazil – NETFLIX SERIES
- Reflection of You – NETFLIX SERIES
Disney+
- Apollo: Back To The Moon (S1)
- Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: North Carolina (S1)
- Secrets Of The Zoo: Down Under(S2)
- The Wizard Of Paws (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Moonstone Mystery Shorts (S1)
- Just Beyond – Season 1
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life
- Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.
Hulu
- Dopesick: Series Premiere
- CHiPS
Peacock
- Dead Silence
October 14th
Netflix
- In the Dark: Season 3
- Another Life: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
- One Night in Paris – NETFLIX FILM
Hulu
- Real Housewives of Orange County: Season 15 (Bravo)
- Censor
- Out of Death
HBO Max
- Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
- Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
- Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
- Teen Titans Go!
- The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
- The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
- Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
- Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
- What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
Peacock
- Snoop and Martha’s Very Tasty Halloween (Peacock Original)
October 15th
Netflix
- CoComelon: Season 4
- Power Rangers Dino Fury: Season 1
- The Forgotten Battle – NETFLIX FILM
- The Four of Us – NETFLIX FILM
- Karma’s World – NETFLIX FAMILY
- Little Things: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
- My Name – NETFLIX SERIES
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween – NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Trip – NETFLIX FILM
- You: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO Max
- In the Line of Fire
- Point Break
- Tu Me Manques
Disney+
- Lost Cities With Albert Lin: The Great Flood
- Megacity Of The Maya Warrior King
Hulu
- America’s Book of Secrets: Season 2 (History)
- Beyond Oak Island: Season 1 (History)
- Beyond Scared Straight: Seasons 4, 5, 6 (A&E)
- Hoarders: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
- Little Women: Atlanta: Seasons 1, 2 (Lifetime)
- Married at First Sight: Couples Cam: Season 10 (Lifetime)
- Marrying Millions: Season 2 (Lifetime)
- Nightwatch: Season 1 (A&E)
- Seven Year Switch: Season 3 (Lifetime)
- Swamp People: Seasons 1, 2 (History)
- A Murder to Remember (2020)
- Cheer Camp Killer (2020)
- Miss India America (2015)
- Sleepwalker (2017)
Peacock
- Assault on Precinct 13
- Dark Crimes
- Halloween Kills
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 1
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows -Part 2