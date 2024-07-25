What caused ‘cancel Netflix’ to trend, and what does it have to do with donations to a certain presidential candidate?

Netflix founder Reed Hastings, who is also the current executive chairman of the streaming service, is under fire by some people so disappointed with his recent donation that they are canceling their subscriptions to the streamer.

It’s becoming a recent trend for people calling for a boycott of companies not aligning with their own politics. Netflix is now the most recent example.

After the news hit that Hastings donated $7 million to one of the presidential candidates for the 2024 election, the social media platform X saw a sudden spike in “Cancel Netflix” trending with a significant number of people deciding to kiss the service goodbye.

So, who is this candidate? None other than Kamala Harris, of course.

Of course, that didn’t sit well with a whole lot of Republicans and perhaps it’s a bold move for the executive chairman of the company, whose donation was publicized by Hollywood Reporter. Hastings was one of many in Hollywood calling for Joe Biden to step down.



Cancel Netflix. pic.twitter.com/0U5yQGmBUP — Patriot for President Trump (@ShannonLancer) July 25, 2024

The trend quickly caught on and gained traction.

Netflix Co-Founder Reed Hastings donated $7 million to Kamala Harris.



There are plenty of other streaming options available.



You know what to do Patriots. Hope Hastings enjoys his backing of VP Harris.



Make him feel it. pic.twitter.com/m8OXMpRDJM — 👉M-Û-R-Č-H👈 (@TheEXECUTlONER_) July 25, 2024

Obviously, not everyone was on board, and some celebrated Hastings’ donation.

Saw Cancel Netflix trending and thought “I don’t give a shit what they did I’m not cancelling Netflix” as it turns out they donated money to #Kamala4President2024 Yes! pic.twitter.com/vLHoi6Nqbb — Shane (@shanecenters) July 25, 2024

The people in the “Cancel Netflix” trend are the same idiots wearing a patch on their ears 🙄🥱 pic.twitter.com/zh8vNdFU7a — MASTER MINAJ ⭐️ (@YUNGMASSA) July 25, 2024

Some people are likely just annoyed with Netflix’s price hikes and see this as the last straw.

For real, cancel Netflix this is the last time for me I will never pay for them again. There are to many free apps that have the same shit to watch. The co founder donated over 7m to kamala campaign fook them! pic.twitter.com/gf2aacklrk — Honey_Bee (@honey_bee48) July 25, 2024

With people deciding their political opinions should dictate every part of their lives, one wonders if Hastings made an unwise business move. Perhaps it doesn’t matter because he probably knows that for every individual who chooses to cancel their subscription due to him donating to the Harris campaign, there will be someone willing to sign up for the same reason.

