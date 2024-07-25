What caused ‘cancel Netflix’ to trend, and what does it have to do with donations to a certain presidential candidate?

Netflix founder Reed Hastings, who is also the current executive chairman of the streaming service, is under fire by some people so disappointed with his recent donation that they are canceling their subscriptions to the streamer.
It’s becoming a recent trend for people calling for a boycott of companies not aligning with their own politics. Netflix is now the most recent example.
After the news hit that Hastings donated $7 million to one of the presidential candidates for the 2024 election, the social media platform X saw a sudden spike in “Cancel Netflix” trending with a significant number of people deciding to kiss the service goodbye.
So, who is this candidate? None other than Kamala Harris, of course.
Of course, that didn’t sit well with a whole lot of Republicans and perhaps it’s a bold move for the executive chairman of the company, whose donation was publicized by Hollywood Reporter. Hastings was one of many in Hollywood calling for Joe Biden to step down.
The trend quickly caught on and gained traction.
Obviously, not everyone was on board, and some celebrated Hastings’ donation.
Some people are likely just annoyed with Netflix’s price hikes and see this as the last straw.
With people deciding their political opinions should dictate every part of their lives, one wonders if Hastings made an unwise business move. Perhaps it doesn’t matter because he probably knows that for every individual who chooses to cancel their subscription due to him donating to the Harris campaign, there will be someone willing to sign up for the same reason.
Published: Jul 25, 2024 03:39 pm