A Great Stephen King Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Stephen King‘s popular film It Chapter Two is currently finding new life on Netflix.

The 2019 horror is the streaming app’s top ten movies in various countries according to FlixPatrol, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, and Vietnam. It’s currently the 11th most popular movie on the platform worldwide.

It Chapter Two, based on King’s 1986 novel, follows the sinister clown Pennywise as he returns to Derry, Maine. His goal is to terrorize the members of the Losers club after 27 years. The Loser’s club was a group of seven misfit teens who were victims of bullying. In the film, the former friends have gone their separate ways and are forced to reunite to destroy Pennywise after the townspeople start to disappear.

The movie stars Jessica Chastain, Sophia Lillis, James McAvoy, Jaeden Martell, Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard, Isaiah Mustafa, Chosen Jacobs, Jay Ryan, Jeremy Ray Taylor, James Ransone, and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Upon the film’s release, it performed fairly well in the box office generating $473.1 million compared to its $79 million budget. It Chapter Two underperformed the 2017 reboot by over $200 million.

Along with the film’s success, It Chapter Two has won many awards, including the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, Fright Meter Award, Oklahoma Film Critics Circle Awards, and The BAM Awards. In addition to the wins, the film was also nominated for 33 nominations.

Although the It franchise has been a hit among fans, there have been rumors for an upcoming third installment. Despite the report, no additional details have been released.

It Chapter Two is currently streaming on Netflix.