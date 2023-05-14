A ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star under consideration for Lex Luthor in ‘Superman: Legacy,’ but which one?

Bombshells were dropped yesterday when a pair of reports emerged offering an insight into the casting process for Superman: Legacy, with countless intriguing names being thrown into the hypothetical mix.

As a James Gunn project, the launchpad for the revamped DCU is destined to feature at least a smattering of his regular collaborators, but Variety’s Justin Kroll has added further fuel to the fire by claiming that when it comes to Lex Luthor, the studio’s co-CEO “has been talking to one of his Guardians for the part.”

While a familiar face was always going to be drawn into the equation, it’s not as if there’s a shortage of Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans who could realistically be under consideration for the role of Superman’s arch-nemesis, but who are they and how much of a shot do they have?

For the sake of our own sanity, let’s rule Vin Diesel out right away. He might be bald, but that would terrible. Chukwudi Iwuji was Gunn’s go-to antagonist in both Peacemaker and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, with the latter making it abundantly clear he can be a formidable, fearsome, and three-dimensional comic book villain.

Dave Bautista has already admitted he’d be open to tackling Luthor, which would be a fascinating choice that would allow him to stretch his dramatic chops even further. Chris Pratt? Nope. Sean Gunn? Hopefully not. Sylvester Stallone? Interesting, but too old. Nathan Fillion? No chance. Michael Rooker? He’ll be there, but it’s doubtful.

That leaves one contender standing, and it would be the biggest shocker for obvious reasons; Michael Rosenbaum. The Vol. 2 and Vol. 3 alum is a close friend of Gunn’s, and played an excellent (Lexcellent?) iteration of the character on Smallville, although the divided DC fandom would no doubt be up in arms were that particular rug-pull to happen.