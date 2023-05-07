Speculation and outrage run wild as James Gunn confirms at least one ‘Guardians’ veteran for ‘Superman: Legacy’

There was never any doubt that James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy was going to feature at least a couple of his regular collaborators in some capacity, but it’s nonetheless surprising that the Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director is showing his hand so early.

As far as we’ve been led to believe by the co-CEO of DC Studios, the casting process is only in its infancy, while the ongoing writers’ strike is destined to slow things down at least a little bit. However, Gunn clearly has at least one role in mind for one of his many recurring guest stars, seeing as he’s come right out and confirmed that his Marvel Cinematic Universe cohorts are guaranteed to swing by the DCU in its opening blockbuster.

Yes. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2023

Naturally, the comments and replies were almost immediately swamped with accusations of nepotism and playing favorites, even though we’ve got no idea which actors in particular he’s talking about, or how heavily they’ll factor into the Man of Steel’s latest reboot. On the other side of the coin, the rampant fan-casting speculation as already begun, something Gunn no doubt would have anticipated when he let the least surprising cat in recent memory out of its bag.

Based on nothing more than the law of averages, the most likely candidates are wife Jennifer Holland, longtime close friend Nathan Fillion, and Michael Rooker. That being said, the repertory has since extended to include Steve Agee, Pom Klementieff, Maria Bakalova, and many more besides, while the prospect of another motion captured performance from brother Sean Gunn certainly can’t be ruled out, either.