A haphazard horror from a routinely rotten director sings the devil’s song all the way to #1 on streaming

There could be a serious case of mistaken identity should streaming subscribers opt to watch a movie called Lullaby, because two titles bearing the exact same moniker dropped last year, and they couldn’t be more different.

Behind door number one is the acclaimed Spanish-language drama that boasts a perfect 100 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, but behind the other lurks a slapdash supernatural horror from a director that’s quietly gone about building themselves a reputation for being one of the consistently worst in the business.

via Vertical Entertainment

You may not recognize John R. Leonetti by name, but his back catalogue includes Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, The Butterfly Effect 2, the widely-panned but commercially successful Annabelle, Wolves at the Door (which holds a zero percent approval rating on RT), Wish Upon, and Netflix’s A Quiet Place ripoff The Silence.

He’s back in bone-chilling territory once again, this time with a new mother discovering the lullaby she’s been singing her baby is actually a verse from a cursed book that summons forth an ancient demon named Lilith, who was banished from the Garden of Eden despite preceding Eve as the first woman in history.

As you might expect given the quality of its architect’s back catalogue, Lullaby was far from being a critical darling, with reviews piling on to label it as derivative, uninspired, and one-note. And yet, it’s ended up as the number one most-watched feature on a major streaming service this weekend, after FlixPatrol revealed that the monotonous misfire has risen to the very top of the Hulu ranks.