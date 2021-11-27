A hidden sci-fi gem is creeping up the Netflix most-watched list

One of the major benefits of relatively unknown, under-seen or obscure titles being added to Netflix is that the potential for them to find an audience increases exponentially in the blink of an eye, with the sci-fi thriller subgenre benefiting more than most.

We’ve already seen I Am Mother experience a resurgence on the platform, while Code 8 proved popular enough for the streaming service to step in and fund a sequel, and there’s yet another hidden gem that’s beginning to make waves on the most-watched list.

As per FlixPatrol, 2019’s Freaks is on the up and up, having risen fourteen places since yesterday. The plot follows a little girl that’s been kept locked inside her home for years by her overbearing father, where she’s been led to believe that the outside world and anybody in it is a threat.

However, when a mysterious stranger shows up on the scene and offers to show her the truth, things take a turn for the telepathic. Freaks only made $350,000 at the box office during its initial theatrical run, despite a strong Rotten Tomatoes score of 88% and positive word-of-mouth. Now that it’s putting in a strong showing on Netflix, it’s definitely worth checking out if you’re a fan of sci-fi.