A hopeless home invasion thriller crushed by critics and slaughtered at the box office wastes a pair of Oscar winners on streaming

It’s a shame that Joel Schumacher’s reputation took such a battering in the wake of Batman & Robin, because the filmmaker was more than capable of delivering a consistent string of excellent movies, even if Trespass absolutely wasn’t one of them.

St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Flatliners, Falling Down, The Client, A Time to Kill, Tigerland, and Phone Booth to name just a small few ensured that his legacy would endure well beyond neon-lit comic book escapades and nipple-clad rubber costumes, but it was a cruel twist of fate that his last feature before his death happened to be one of the worst on both a critical and commercial level.

Despite boasting Academy Award winners Nicolas Cage and Nicole Kidman in the lead roles, Trespass was savaged by critics, where it holds Rotten Tomatoes approval ratings of only nine and 22 percent from critics and audiences, while the leading man ended up securing a Razzie nomination for his efforts.

It additionally imploded at the box office when the $38 million home invasion thriller barely made it past $10 million in ticket sales, putting an unwanted bookend to Schumacher’s filmography that was already plenty full of ups and downs as it was. That being said, as a star-powered genre film, streaming salvation is always looming just around the corner, something Trespass has seized with both hands.

Per FlixPatrol, the horrendously-executed story of a family under siege by thieves posing as police officers has re-emerged from the wilderness as one of the most-watched titles on iTunes, even if there’s going to be more than a few folks regretting those 90 minutes they’ll never get back.