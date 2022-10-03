A horror remake that never needed to exist finally earns the recognition it deserves

Without question, the Evil Dead franchise is one of the most profitable and intriguing time-honored franchises in the horror mass-market. Premiering back in 1981 with The Evil Dead, directed by notable horror filmmaker Sam Raimi, the film eventually spawned a series worth of movie sequels, television series, video games — and eventually, a complete remake. Labeled as a “re-imagining” of Raimi’s original story, Evil Dead (2013) was initially considered an unnecessary remake, though genre diehards have come to love it over the years.

Over on the r/horror subreddit, user u/Roody-Poo_Jabroni took the opportunity to shower the aforementioned horror movie with praise — especially in regards to the film’s jaw-dropping opening sequence. Roody-Poo_Jabroni followed up their statement by encouraging other users on the platform to chime in on the seemingly unnecessary remake.

However, if the OP was expecting an onslaught from commenters on the post, then they undoubtedly breathed a sigh of relief when genre diehards came rushing to their side in unison. As a result, the majority of commenters praised Evil Dead as a genuinely enjoyable film, with many calling it the best remake in all horror.

However, one needle in the haystack user argued that the movie just simply didn’t carry the same weight without franchise veteran Bruce Campbell.

Nevertheless, the consensus from horror stans on Reddit concludes that Evil Dead is a satisfying horror remake that further added credibility to the franchise as a whole. And with Evil Dead Rise releasing in April 2023, fans of the long-standing franchise still have much more bloody content to look forward to.