A Johnny Depp classic is now streaming on Disney Plus

Johnny Depp may have fallen on hard times professionally, but his fans will continue to support the star in whatever he does. Having admitted that he’s essentially been blacklisted by Hollywood, it could be a while before the actor returns to his former glories, if he ever does, but at least he has a back catalogue of classics for audiences to revisit.

Prime among them is Edward Scissorhands, which can arguably be called the most important film of Depp’s career. It was his first major leading role in a studio-backed project, landed him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy, and united him with Tim Burton for the first time, a relationship that would soon become almost symbiotic.

As well as going a long way to establishing the aesthetic that would go on to define Burton’s entire on and offscreen persona, Edward Scissorhands put Depp in the ascendancy as one of the most intriguing, eccentric and committed young talents in the business, given that he was just 27 when the film hit theaters in November 1990 and blew critics away with his performance.

While all of the key creative players have poured cold water on the idea of a sequel, a recent SuperBowl commercial featured Timothee Chalamet as Edward’s son Edgar to tide the fanbase over, while the fantastical romance is now streaming on Disney Plus as of today to scratch any itch you may have.